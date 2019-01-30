|
Transformers Trading Card Game Reveal: Optimus Maximus, Ultimate Defender Cards
More Combiners enter to the*Transformers Trading Card Game*Wave 2 Rise of the Combiners expansion! Via The Roarbots website
*we can share for you the*Optimus Maximus Cards! Gather your cards to form one ultimate unit of immense power. we have the combined cards forming Optimus Maximus, Ultimae Defender*(as seen in the IDW comics), as well as the individual cards of Ironhide, Hot Rod, Mirage, Sunstreaker, Prowl, and Optimus Prime (in white deco as his Combiner Wars Power Core Optimus Prime toy). Additionally, we have a look at the Sentinel Enigma Card which is necessary to form the combiner once you get » Continue Reading.
