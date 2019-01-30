|
IDW Publishing Issues The Transformers Package Art Portfolio
2005 Boards user*psychography2*brought our attention to an*IDW solicitation on Previews World
for today: The*Transformers: Package Art Portfolio
. IDW pleased fans some time ago with the impressive*Transformers: Legacy A Celebration Of Transformers Package Art Book
*which collected*artwork from every G1 box and cardback. Now, IDW treats the fans with an a excellent selection of artwork from the prior book, issued as a collection of ten frameable lithographs. The*Transformers: Package Art Portfolio
*is due to release today January 30th, 2019 for*$39.99. Time to dash to your local comic shop to try to check availability of » Continue Reading.
