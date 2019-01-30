Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,075

Transformers Botbots Shirts and Hoodies Available on Amazon



Hasbro’s newest and most unique addition to their product lineup, Botbots, have entered the world of apparel! Yes, like the Prime Wars trilogy and the Bumblebee movie, Hasbro has created some officially licensed shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and hoodies sporting some amusing artwork and taglines featuring some of the popular faces from the Botbots line. Want a pizza these threads? Check out the listings on Amazon



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.