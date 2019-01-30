|
Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Test Shot Images
Via Flame Toys Twitter
*we have images of the upcoming*Flame Toys Furai Model IDW Optimus Prime Test Shot for your viewing pleasure. The Furai Model line brings us easy-to-assemble snap on non-transformable model kits (not to be confused with their more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures lines). This time we have Optimus Prime inspired by his IDW design. The images reveal how poseable and fun this model kit is. You can even kick to the sky with a full extended leg with no balance problems. Check out the images on this news post and then share your impressions on » Continue Reading.
