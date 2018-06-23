|
TFcon Toronto 2018 Customizing Class figure revealed
Thanks to TFcon sponsor Ages Three and Up
they are happy to present the TFcon Toronto 2018 custom class figure
. This years creation will be Broken Mirror Commander
using Perfect Effect PC-20 Black Ginrai.
The class will once again be instructed by Canadian customizer and artist Duncan Kemp and all supplies you will need to paint and customize will be provided by Ages Three and Up.
Limited tickets for this for this one of a kind customizing experience are still on sale: http://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
