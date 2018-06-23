Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,532

TFcon Toronto 2018 Customizing Class figure revealed Ages Three and Up they are happy to present the Broken Mirror Commander using Perfect Effect PC-20 Black Ginrai.



The class will once again be instructed by Canadian customizer and artist Duncan Kemp and all supplies you will need to paint and customize will be provided by Ages Three and Up.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



