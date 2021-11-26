Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1611
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1611 Airmail services to certain destinations subject to delay Hongkong Post – Notices (1090) Vietnam Postal service fully resumed! UK Postal service fully resumed! South Korea Postal service fully resumed! Japan E-Express /EMS Resumed! Canada EMS Limited to 5KG, air mail small packet service also available. Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! EMS and E-Express available for USA. EMS and Surface mail available for Malaysia. Latest &#187; Continue Reading.

