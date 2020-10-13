|
Transformers War For Cybertron Barricade (Earth Form) In-Hand Images
Via*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the new*Transformers War For Cybertron Barricade (Earth form) in-hand images. Barricade is a nice black and gray redeco of Earthrise Smokescreen mold and includes 2 shoulder cannons, 1 gun and a siren. We also have comparison shots next to the other War For Cybertron cars Prowl, Smokescreen and Bluestreak in both modes and the Siege Barricade mold. Another good addition to the War For Cybertron Trilogy collection. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimeVsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us » Continue Reading.
