IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits, Milne Issue #2 Cover A Line Art
TFW2005 member and veteran IDW artist Alex Milne adds to our November solicitations coverage by sharing details on the development process for his featured
Transformers: Wreckers Tread & Circuits issue #2 A cover: Solicitations for November are out so I can show off the cover I did for #Transformers
Wreckers: Treads and Circuits issue 2. I also included the roughs so you can see the different options I gave #IDW
and the one they finally went » Continue Reading.
