Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Milne Issue #2 Cover A Line Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,018
IDW?s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Milne Issue #2 Cover A Line Art


TFW2005 member and veteran IDW artist Alex Milne adds to our November solicitations coverage by sharing details on the development process for his featured Transformers: Wreckers  Tread &#038; Circuits issue #2 A cover: Solicitations for November are out so I can show off the cover I did for #Transformers Wreckers: Treads and Circuits issue 2. I also included the roughs so you can see the different options I gave #IDW and the one they finally went &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers: Wreckers  Tread & Circuits, Milne Issue #2 Cover A Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Kickback Collectible Rare Tech Spec Card
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Dinobot Snarl Micronus Bio Card
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
Transformers Dark Of The Moon 2011 - Deluxe - AIR RAID - Mech Tech MOC
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots in Disguise RID Voyager Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
Hasbro Haslab Transformers War For Cybertron Unicron - Vertical Stand Only
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:57 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.