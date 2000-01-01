Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Kingdom Cyclonus Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:04 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,808
Kingdom Cyclonus Review
With the new Kingdom Cyclonus we can ask 2 questions:* A)*Is he really worth the hype?* and B) With comparisons to Combiner Wars and Classics/Universe, can we now add a nice version of "and his Armada!" as well?

https://youtu.be/RDAxXZQ2-8s
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
OLD UNUSUAL ROBOT TRANSFORMER TRANSFORMERS TOYS VINTAGE NICE
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Action Figure Underbite 2015 Hasbro McDonald's Happy Meal Toy
Transformers
OLD UNUSUAL ROBOT TRANSFORMER TRANSFORMERS TOYS TRANSFORMERS NICE
Transformers
LOT OF 3 OLD TRANSFORMERS TOYS TRANSFORMERS NICE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Accessories Left and Right Foot of Menasor of Stunticons
Transformers
LOT OF 5 OLD TRANSFORMERS TOYS TAKARA 1987 MACAU HASBRO TRANSFORMERS NICE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.