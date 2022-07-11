Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,572

Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Class Terrorsaur (Toy Deco) Out At US Retail



Hot on the heels of our first US sighting of the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Voyager Class Dinobot, now we can report that Buzzworthy Bumblebee Legacy Deluxe Class Terrorsaur is also out at US retail. This is a new release of the Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur, now in a deco inspired by the original Beast Wars Terrorsaur toy. It was found at a Target in Tulare, California. Happy hunting!



