Today, 03:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Idemitsu Transformers Giveaway Campaign


Japanese garage Idemitsu have recently launched a special giveaway campaign for Transformers The Last Knight. Entry is linked to a purchase of an oil change with Idemitsu, and the prizes include 200 winners receiving the upcoming The Last Knight Caliber Optimus Prime, 300 second place winners receiving a cool Transformers-themed USB battery, and 2000 runners up receiving a Transformers-themed Idemitsu card. As with many of these contests, it’s only open to those living in Japan. Of course, the prize everybody gets to receive is a look at the fun contest artwork that has Optimus Prime looking like a petrol &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Idemitsu Transformers Giveaway Campaign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017
