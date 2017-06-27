|
Tower Records The Last Knight Caliber Optimus Prime Advert
Something else that is cool today. Tower Records
*have produced a poster to advertise the re-release of the Blu Rays of the first four Transformers Movies in Japan. The ad shows the upcoming Caliber Optimus Prime from the Japanese The Last Knight toyline, armed with his Temenos Sword and clutching his Tower Records shopping bag. It’s a cool bit of advertising – check it out for yourself after the break.
The post Tower Records The Last Knight Caliber Optimus Prime Advert
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.