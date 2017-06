Tower Records The Last Knight Caliber Optimus Prime Advert

Something else that is cool today. Tower Records *have produced a poster to advertise the re-release of the Blu Rays of the first four Transformers Movies in Japan. The ad shows the upcoming Caliber Optimus Prime from the Japanese The Last Knight toyline, armed with his Temenos Sword and clutching his Tower Records shopping bag. It's a cool bit of advertising – check it out for yourself after the break.