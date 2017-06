Transformers The Last Knight Earth Adventures Shorts

Hasbro's official Youtube channel has posted a set of four cool and fun little videos. Collectively known as "Transformers Earth Adventures", they not so much break the fourth wall as drive a Western Star or a Peterbilt truck through it. In fact, you could say they act out the silly battles we used to wage with our toys around the house when we were all kids! Check out the four shorts – Rake Escape, Swivel Fan, Autobot Rollout, and You're Toast – after the break, and let yourself drift back to a simpler and more innocent time of life.