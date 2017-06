Revolutionaries issue 6 Tone Rodriguez Subscriber Variant Cover

Care of Previews World , we have a look at a variant cover for the upcoming Revolutionaries issue 6. The cover, known as "Subscriber B", features artwork by Tone Rodriguez and showcases the G.I. Joe team (including Skywarp) facing Action Man and Atomic Man. And if the solicit text is anything to go by, this leads to yet another character coming into the story – and, we suspect, the series takes a further step toward First Strike with it. Check out the cover attached to this post.