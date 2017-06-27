|
Revolutionaries issue 6 Tone Rodriguez Subscriber Variant Cover
Care of Previews World
, we have a look at a variant cover for the upcoming Revolutionaries issue 6. The cover, known as “Subscriber B”, features artwork by Tone Rodriguez and showcases the G.I. Joe team (including Skywarp) facing Action Man and Atomic Man. And if the solicit text is anything to go by, this leads to yet another character coming into the story – and, we suspect, the series takes a further step toward First Strike with it. Check out the cover attached to this post.
The post Revolutionaries issue 6 Tone Rodriguez Subscriber Variant Cover
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.