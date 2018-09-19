Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,073

More... Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca *we can report that the new Transformers Might Muggs are Out At Canadian Retail. These figures feature interchangeable fun faces by pushing the head and mark the return of Might Muggs toys to the shelves after some years of absence. Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron were found at*Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!The post Transformers Might Muggs Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





