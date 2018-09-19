Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Might Muggs Out At Canadian Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,073
Transformers Might Muggs Out At Canadian Retail


Thanks to friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that the new Transformers Might Muggs are Out At Canadian Retail. These figures feature interchangeable fun faces by pushing the head and mark the return of Might Muggs toys to the shelves after some years of absence. Wave 1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Starscream and Megatron were found at*Toys R Us in Burlington, Ontario. Happy hunting to all Canadian fans!

The post Transformers Might Muggs Out At Canadian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Long Haul Voyager Class MITB!!
Transformers
Battle Ops Bumble Bee with Metallic Gold Finish. MITB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:44 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.