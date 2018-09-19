Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,073

IDW Transformers Comics for December 2018



IDW have sent out their Transformers solicits for December 2018, and after a Transformers-light November, December is bringing us not only the conclusion of Star Trek VS Transformers but also a pair of one shots. Coming in December 2018 is Bumblebee:*Go for the Gold!*This one-shot adventure continues the lighter take on Transformers introduced in the Win if you Dare one-shot (out now), as well as continuing the story. Also serving as a final capstone to the IDW Transformers continuity is*Transformers: Historia, a 48 page special chronicling thirteen years of published comics written by Transformers expert Chris McFeeley. In other news,



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.