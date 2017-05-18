Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,652

Interview With Transformers Movie Producer Ian Bryce



Empire sat down with Transformers Live Action Movie producer Ian Bryce to talk a bit about the new movie Transformers: The Last Knight and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. “Its sort of my job to help guide [Michael Bay] and show him how we can get there efficiently. But hes got a really good tummy himself. He knows what his day is and then I help manage the big picture for him and figure out how to get him from one place to the other, getting through it on time. Mike is prodigiously fast. The minute he arrives he starts shooting



The post







More... Empire sat down with Transformers Live Action Movie producer Ian Bryce to talk a bit about the new movie Transformers: The Last Knight and the Transformers Cinematic Universe. “Its sort of my job to help guide [Michael Bay] and show him how we can get there efficiently. But hes got a really good tummy himself. He knows what his day is and then I help manage the big picture for him and figure out how to get him from one place to the other, getting through it on time. Mike is prodigiously fast. The minute he arrives he starts shooting » Continue Reading. The post Interview With Transformers Movie Producer Ian Bryce appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________