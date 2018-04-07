|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 1 Spotted In Mexico
Thanks to a report from veteran 2005 Boards member*@Napjr
*we have our first report of Studio Series Wave 1 Deluxes at Mexican retail. Following the surprisingly sighting of Studio Series Leader Class Wave 1 figures at Mexican retail
, Deluxe Wave 1 figures are finally available at retail.*Bumblebee, Ratchet, Stinger and Crowbar were spotted at Liverpool stores in Guadalajara. They are sold for 599 Mexican Pesos, which is $33 approximately.* Happy hunting for all Mexican fans! Time to rush to your local stores for new figures.
