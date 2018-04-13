Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,080

Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 1 Spotted At Russian Retail



Thanks to a post from 2005 Boards*Sovietbot, we have our first report of*Transformers: Power of the Primes Wave 1 In Russia. Voyager Starscream and Leader Evolution Rodimus Prime were found at the store “Dochki-Synochki” (Daughters-Sons in the shopping and entertainment center “Columbus”. They were sold for*2599*Ruble ($41.90) and 4999 Ruble ($80) respectively. 2005 Boards member*Arvegtor, also reports to have found Wave 1 Legends and Deluxe at*“Mir igrushki” (“Toy’s world”) in Chelyabinsk. Happy hunting for all Russian fans! Keep reporting your sightings around the world in our forums.



The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.