War for Cybertron: Siege Apeface In-Hand Gallery
Courtesy of Planet Iacon – Singapore Transformers Fans Unite Facebook
*we can share for you an extensive in-hand gallery of the upcoming*War for Cybertron: Siege Apeface. Siege Apeface is the new Voyager class incarnations of the G1 Horrocon warrior recreating his three modes: jet, gorilla and robot as well as his Headmaster gimmick (now Titan Master). It’s a very nice modern update for the character. The new modes look great, while the jet may not be the best of them, but we are sure this figure will look great in your Siege collection. Click on the bar to see all the » Continue Reading.
