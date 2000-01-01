Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:03 PM
OldOfflineMan
Machine War
OldOfflineMan's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 276
Preventing or Slowing Sun Damage
I finally managed to get two Detolfs and loaded them up with my figures. They are standing proud in the back corner of my office/study on the main floor of my house. Every time I get up or take a break from work, I take a glance at the shelves and feel an immense sense of joy.

The figures are protected from direct sunlight. However, the figures remain illuminated well during the day. I walk around the shelves and cast no shadow on them, implying that the source of the light is from reflection from my tiled floor, ceilings, walls and whatever is diffusing through the blinds.

I tried rearranging the figures such that the ones with the most white are in the back closest to the corners (e.g. Superion, Computron, Defensor). Again, the reduction in illumination was minimal. I'm thinking about rearranging the combiner limbs such that only the coloured limb (e.g. Blades, Firefly/Fireflight and Afterburner) is exposed.

How quickly will figures yellow under this condition? Aside from burying them in the basement/dark room (which I feel defeats the point of getting them), what other things can I do to slow the yellowing? If it helps, I can post a picture of my setup so far.

Many thanks in advance.
