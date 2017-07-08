Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 38,253
IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B


Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B*via idwpublishing.com The cover features Cybertron Leader Starscream next to what seems to be the “ghost” of Windblade. Transformers: Till All Are One #12 (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Starscream makes his most desperate move yet in order to protect himself from Elita One’s rising power. But for once the master of manipulation’s only choice is to make himself helpless to another. Good thing no one’s got a grudge against Starscream, right? In Shops: Aug 09, 2017 SRP: $3.99 This will be &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Nemesis Prime + Silverstreak + Windcharger (2004, 2006)
Transformers
Lot of 6 Transformers Titans Return Combiner Wars Sentinel Galvatron Onslaught
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Jetfire and Optimus Prime Leader Class
Transformers
MISB Transformers Movie Dark Of the Moon Leader Class Ironhide Autobot Mechtech
Transformers
MISB Transformers Platinum Edition Optimus Prime Year of the Horse YOH Autobot
Transformers
MISB Transformers Movie Dark Of the Moon Leader Optimus Prime Autobot Mechtech
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.