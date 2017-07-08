|
IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B
Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B*via idwpublishing.com
The cover features Cybertron Leader Starscream next to what seems to be the “ghost” of Windblade. Transformers: Till All Are One #12 (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Starscream makes his most desperate move yet in order to protect himself from Elita One’s rising power. But for once the master of manipulation’s only choice is to make himself helpless to another. Good thing no one’s got a grudge against Starscream, right? In Shops: Aug 09, 2017 SRP: $3.99 This will be » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.