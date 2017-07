IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B

Thanks to 2005 Boards member The Kup for sharing*IDW Transformers: Till All Are One #12 Cover B*via idwpublishing.com The cover features Cybertron Leader Starscream next to what seems to be the "ghost" of Windblade. Transformers: Till All Are One #12 (W) Mairghread Scott (A/CA) Sara Pitre-Durocher Starscream makes his most desperate move yet in order to protect himself from Elita One's rising power. But for once the master of manipulation's only choice is to make himself helpless to another. Good thing no one's got a grudge against Starscream, right? In Shops: Aug 09, 2017 SRP: $3.99