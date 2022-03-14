Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:22 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
First In-Package Look At Buzzworthy Bumblebee Deluxe Silverstreak


Via Kevin Liu on YouTube we have our first in-package look at the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Deluxe Silverstreak. This blue redeco of Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak was first seen while back in 2021 but with no additional information about it. It was rumored to be a Generations Selects release but we learned some days ago that it was planned for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line. We have now a clear look at the box showing off his new deco inspired by the unreleased G1 blue Bluestreak. See the images below as well as the original video where it was showed. Let us &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 04:36 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: First In-Package Look At Buzzworthy Bumblebee Deluxe Silverstreak
> in-package look

I'd rather see those clear plastic shins again and remember why I'm skipping this (admittedly sweet looking) fig

Old Today, 04:56 PM   #3
Yonoid
Re: First In-Package Look At Buzzworthy Bumblebee Deluxe Silverstreak
Since it's only TRU carrying these its going to be like $45-50
