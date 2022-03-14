Via Kevin Liu on YouTube we have our first in-package look at the new*Buzzworthy Bumblebee Deluxe Silverstreak. This blue redeco of Earthrise Deluxe Bluestreak was first seen while back in 2021
but with no additional information about it. It was rumored to be a Generations Selects release but we learned some days ago that it was planned for the Buzzworthy Bumblebee line. We have now a clear look at the box showing off his new deco inspired by the unreleased G1 blue Bluestreak. See the images below as well as the original video where it was showed. Let us » Continue Reading.
