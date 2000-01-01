Undrave Canadian Slag Join Date: Nov 2011 Location: Quebec City Posts: 3,058

What do I do with this? So, I'm moving later this year and I'm looking at th stuff I own and what I don't really need to keep...



And I happen upon my set of Kabaya Gaiacross, from 2011.



It's not a good set (it feels very cheap and doesn't hold together at all), I don't really care about it, and I never put the stickers on...



And I don't know what to do with it... Should I just throw it away? Does it have any historical value or something? Would anyone even want it? It's cheap waxy plastic of sub-Dollorama quality.



(I'm also wondering the same thing about my ol' Three Kingdoms SD Gundam kits...)





Opinion?