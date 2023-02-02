The new*Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime has just been released in Japan and we can share for you our first in-hand images of this statue. We have clear shots of this original anime-girl rendition of Optimus Prime (revealed together with Megatron
), designed by artist*Shunya Yamashita, thanks to twitter users*@kumakomagoma
(who shared comparison shots next to MP-44 Optimus Prime),*@tobihira
,*@uDMO3dQwZhYwsOx
,*@77mgu_namoji
* and @ruibee0127
(first look at the packaging). A very nice detail and finishing on this statue for sure. See all the mirrored images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Convoy/Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...