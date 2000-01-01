Miraculous Galvatron Omnious Combiner Join Date: Jun 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 96

Miraculous Galvatron's Sales Thread Selling some of my figures, I will try to do my best to update the thread regularly (as I have tons still to take photos of). Feel free to PM me with any questions!

If you're in the GTA you can PM me and we can arrange pickup. I can ship out if needed.





G1 galvatron with tech spec and accessories- 80



G1 reissue outback misb- 20



Combiner wars motormaster misb- 45



Combiner wars Megatron leader class opened box but complete - 55



Transformers movie 1 Megatron misb but box is damaged plastic cracked- 60



Cyberverse shockwave ultra class opened and never transformed- 20



Bumblebee Energon Igniters Optimus prime nitro misb- 20



Takara Tomy lg23 galvatron opened and transformed once complete- 50



Studio series bumblebee Volkswagen SS-18 misb- 25



Bumblebee Energon Igniters bumblebee Camaro power plus misb- 20 Attached Thumbnails









Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!



feedback:

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077 __________________feedback: