Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Miraculous Galvatron's Sales Thread
Selling some of my figures, I will try to do my best to update the thread regularly (as I have tons still to take photos of). Feel free to PM me with any questions!
If you're in the GTA you can PM me and we can arrange pickup. I can ship out if needed.


G1 galvatron with tech spec and accessories- 80

G1 reissue outback misb- 20

Combiner wars motormaster misb- 45

Combiner wars Megatron leader class opened box but complete - 55

Transformers movie 1 Megatron misb but box is damaged plastic cracked- 60

Cyberverse shockwave ultra class opened and never transformed- 20

Bumblebee Energon Igniters Optimus prime nitro misb- 20

Takara Tomy lg23 galvatron opened and transformed once complete- 50

Studio series bumblebee Volkswagen SS-18 misb- 25

Bumblebee Energon Igniters bumblebee Camaro power plus misb- 20
