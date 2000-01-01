Gumby Beasty Join Date: Feb 2015 Location: Oshawa Posts: 305

TFCon 2018 *Unofficial* Feedback Thread Didn't see anyone start up a 2018 feedback thread yet so figured I would.





Thanks to everyone who made this show possible. You all did such great work and I had a wonderful time at the TFCon this year (but I do every year lol). Here's some quick thoughts on 2018 and beyond:





-This was the first Mississauga show in which I didn't buy anything from the dealer room. For whatever reason, it just wasn't the same as it usually is both in amount of vendors and variety of product. Has TFCon gotten too big for the location? Do they need to utilize more of the hotel? I don't know, but hopefully that's something that gets looked at for the future.



-TFCon always does an excellent job with the cartoon related guests but this year was exceptionally strong. Having both Kaye and Chalk at the same show is a big deal and hopefully that's something you can do again down the road. Would also like to see Hal Rayle and David Wise return as well. And while I don't necessarily mind paying $30 for names like Chalk, Kaye and Rayle, Mendenhall was a bit steep at that price. Hopefully guest prices overall come down just a touch and we don't see another increase next year.



-Would like to see more of a variety on the comic guests side. It really seems like it's the same each and every year but there's still so many names you could book. Jose Delbo, Phil Jimenez, Kyle Baker, Mark Watts, Jeffrey Mangiat and Richard Marcej to name just a few. Getting beloved creators like Gerry Conway and Marv Wolfman would be big because they rarely get booked for conventions here and comic fans want to meet them BADLY, so you'd get those folks through the door as well.



-The staff/volunteers were great as usual. Always a good time interacting and meeting with other fans at this show and getting to meet new people.



-A shame what happened to artist Nick Roche and hopefully something like that never happens again. Thankfully the fans really pulled together and helped out in a big way.