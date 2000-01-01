TFcon Toronto was pretty fun, as always. Got a good deal of stuff from CW/TR/POTP. The amount of 3P stuff just gets bigger and bigger with every year. To think that Hasbro once tried to put a stop to it.
Sucks about Nick Roche getting robbed. He and James Roberts apparently dont have any TF-related plans after the reboot. Roberts says Megatrons future in the Functionist universe is entirely up to us. Also had some very interesting ideas for Quickswitch that never came to fruition: he was*going to be a crippled bot inside a powerful battlesuit capable of six modes, basically the ultimate stage in Pretender tech. There were also plans at one point for a Punch/Counterpunch miniseries. Perhaps the upcoming reboot will see these ideas out?
Aaron Archer was hawking his own artwork in the Artists Alley. Says he did a five hour long interview for The Toys That Made Us. Might be neat to see all of that someday. Still doesnt get Sky Lynx.
Hal Rayle and David Wise were pretty cool dudes, but some clueless moron asked them seven damned questions in a row. These panels need better moderation.
Garry Chalk was as friendly as ever, but he admitted to me that getting too old for this stuff.*[font=inherit]Said hes given up completely on bigger events like DragonCon because its too exhausting. David Kaye was a class act as always. He held court with a number of fans in the hotel bar Saturday night.
*
Oh, and I got a lot of stuff I was looking for, although not everything. Ain't that always the case?
*
So yes, TFcon 2018 was a very good time overall.