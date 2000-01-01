Today, 10:04 PM #1 Skylynx0034 Generation 1 Join Date: Sep 2017 Location: Ottawa Posts: 13 My Brief TFcon Thoughts



Sucks about Nick Roche getting robbed. He and James Roberts apparently dont have any TF-related plans after the reboot. Roberts says Megatrons future in the Functionist universe is entirely up to us. Also had some very interesting ideas for Quickswitch that never came to fruition: he was*going to be a crippled bot inside a powerful battlesuit capable of six modes, basically the ultimate stage in Pretender tech. There were also plans at one point for a Punch/Counterpunch miniseries. Perhaps the upcoming reboot will see these ideas out?



Aaron Archer was hawking his own artwork in the Artists Alley. Says he did a five hour long interview for The Toys That Made Us. Might be neat to see all of that someday. Still doesnt get Sky Lynx.



Hal Rayle and David Wise were pretty cool dudes, but some clueless moron asked them seven damned questions in a row. These panels need better moderation.



Garry Chalk was as friendly as ever, but he admitted to me that getting too old for this stuff.*[font=inherit]Said hes given up completely on bigger events like DragonCon because its too exhausting. David Kaye was a class act as always. He held court with a number of fans in the hotel bar Saturday night.

*

Oh, and I got a lot of stuff I was looking for, although not everything. Ain't that always the case?

*

