Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > TFcon Discussion
Reload this Page My Brief TFcon Thoughts
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:03 PM   #1
Skylynx0034
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2017
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 13
My Brief TFcon Thoughts
[color=rgb(29,33,41)]
My brief thoughts:[/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]
*[/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]
TFcon Toronto was pretty fun, as always. Got a good deal of stuff from CW/TR/POTP. The amount of 3P stuff just gets bigger and bigger with every year. To think that Hasbro once tried to put a stop to it. [/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]
*[/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]
Sucks about Nick Roche getting robbed. :angry*He and James Roberts apparently dont have any TF-related plans after the reboot. Roberts says Megatrons future in the Functionist universe is entirely up to us. Also had some very interesting ideas for Quickswitch that never came to fruition: he was*going to be a crippled bot inside a powerful battlesuit capable of six modes, basically the ultimate stage in Pretender tech. There were also plans at one point for a Punch/Counterpunch miniseries. Perhaps the upcoming reboot will see these ideas out? :idea[color=rgb(34,34,34)]*[/color][/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]
*[/color][color=rgb(29,33,41)]

Aaron Archer was hawking his own artwork in the Artists Alley. Says he did a five hour long interview for The Toys That Made Us. Might be neat to see all of that someday. Still doesnt get Sky Lynx. :rolleyes
*
Hal Rayle and David Wise were pretty cool dudes, but some clueless moron asked them seven damned questions in a row. These panels need better moderation. :angry
*
Garry Chalk was as friendly as ever, but he admitted to me that getting too old for this stuff.*Said hes given up completely on bigger events like DragonCon because its too exhausting. David Kaye was a class act as always. He held court with a number of fans in the hotel bar Saturday night. :drunk*[/color]
*
Oh, and I got a lot of stuff I was looking for, although not everything. Ain't that always the case?
*
So yes, TFcon 2018 was a very good time overall.
Skylynx0034 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Power of the Primes Rodimus Unicronus Leader Class New
Transformers
ULTRA RARE G1 TRANSFORMER MONSTRUCTOR original vintage figure guns parts! LOOK
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER DEFENSOR original vintage 5 figures guns protectobots COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER BRUTICUS Combaticons 5 figures Brawl gun original- COMPLETE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER original lot 14 figures cars! Cassette Decoy Beastbox SHOCKWAVE !
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER original pair figures DARKWING + DREADWIND = DREADWING Complete!!
Transformers
G1 Transformer lot original vintage DINOBOT SWOOP great condition nice head LOOK
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.