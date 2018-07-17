|
Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gar And Cyberverse Toys Out In Taiwan
In a very interesting report from*?????? Nimama’s TF
*Facebook group, we have word that*Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gar, And Cyberverse Toys Are Out In Taiwan. Power Of The Primes Wreck-Gar, which is expected to be a Walgreens exclusive in the US
, was found at Taiwan retail for 799 Taiwan Dollars ($26.17) at*Doo-Doo Store. We hope this means that this figure will be available any time soon in the US and other parts of the world. The new Transformers Cyberverse toys (scout, Warrior, Ultra and Ultimate class) were also found at the same store.*To top it » Continue Reading.
.
