Kei Zama To Attend TFNation 2020
TFNation*has confirmed superstar artist on*Transformers, Optimus Prime, Death’s Head*and more – Kei Zama*for this years convention! Kei Zama
*has been part of the IDW family of artists for the past five years working on covers for*Windblade,*More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime, and interiors for the latter and*Transformers: Unicron*in the previous narrative universe. She is still providing her gritty, ink-heavy talent on covers for the current IDW Transformers universe, and with the Japanese translations of the books as they make it across the ocean, as seen on*Megatron: Origin. Kei Zama
joins*Nick Roche
(writer and artist),*John-Paul Bove
*(writer, artist, and » Continue Reading.
