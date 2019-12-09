Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Kei Zama To Attend TFNation 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,013
Kei Zama To Attend TFNation 2020


TFNation*has confirmed superstar artist on*Transformers, Optimus Prime, Death’s Head*and more – Kei Zama*for this years convention! Kei Zama*has been part of the IDW family of artists for the past five years working on covers for*Windblade,*More Than Meets the Eye, Optimus Prime, and interiors for the latter and*Transformers: Unicron*in the previous narrative universe. She is still providing her gritty, ink-heavy talent on covers for the current IDW Transformers universe, and with the Japanese translations of the books as they make it across the ocean, as seen on*Megatron: Origin. Kei Zama joins*Nick Roche(writer and artist),*John-Paul Bove*(writer, artist, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Kei Zama To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Bruticus Combaticons Combiner Wars COMPLETE MISP
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 Blackarachnia MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Horri-Bull Vintage MIB Complete
Transformers
G1 Transformers Broadside Vintage Boxed Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.