The Three-fold Spark has returned and nowhere on Cybertron is safe! Exarchon, who single-handedly started Cybertron's last war, walks among the living again. Reunited with his former generals, Shockwave and Skywarp, he seeks once more to conquer Cybertron! But there may be hope… if Cyclonus can convince Megatron to work with the Autobots! The can't miss companion to the Transformers ongoing! Creator credits
