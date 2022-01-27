Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers: War?s End, Williams II Issue #1 Cover B Artwork


PREVIEWSworld debuts the B cover for War’s End issue #1 by Freddie Williams II. Share your opinions of this artwork with fellow readers in our February solicitations discussion thread on the 2005 boards! The Three-fold Spark has returned and nowhere on Cybertron is safe! Exarchon, who single-handedly started Cybertron’s last war, walks among the living again. Reunited with his former generals, Shockwave and Skywarp, he seeks once more to conquer Cybertron! But there may be hope… if Cyclonus can convince Megatron to work with the Autobots! The can’t miss companion to the Transformers ongoing! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW's Transformers: War's End, Williams II Issue #1 Cover B Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



