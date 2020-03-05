|
Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-20 Tigatron Additional Stock Images And Release Date
Thanks to Autobase Aichi
*for reporting a new Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-20 Tigatron listing on Amazon.jp
with some new stock images of this figure. The listing also indicates a release date in September 30, 2020.*Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information. Check out the new images attached to this news post, including a comparison size shot next to Masterpiece Cheetor and Dinobot. After that, click on the discussion link below and share your impressions.
