Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-20 Tigatron Additional Stock Images And Release Date

Thanks to Autobase Aichi *for reporting a new Beast Wars Masterpiece MP-20 Tigatron listing on Amazon.jp with some new stock images of this figure. The listing also indicates a release date in September 30, 2020.*Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information. Check out the new images attached to this news post, including a comparison size shot next to Masterpiece Cheetor and Dinobot. After that, click on the discussion link below and share your impressions.