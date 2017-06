Transformers: The Last Knight Japanese Stop Motion Toy Commercial

Agent Simmons once said "You gotta respect the Japanese; they know the way of the Samurai". It so happens that Toys "R" Us Japan is sharing a rather cool toy commercial for Transformers: The Last Knight. Using stop motion animation, the narrator describes several notable figures from this year's toyline for the movie. Transformers: The Last Knight*(Toransuf?m? Saigo no Kishi-? / ???????????????) will hit Japanese theaters on August 4th.