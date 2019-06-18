Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,895

Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime & Bumblebee Out In Argentina



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Brave Magnus for reporting that the*Transformers Cyberverse Ultimate Class Optimus Prime & Bumblebee are out in Argentina. These big and easy-to-transform toys were spotted at*Kinderland stores in*Ramos Mejia, Buenos Aires. It’s good to see new toys at shelves, but they are priced not-so-economic $86.00, which is not a great price for the toy market in the area. Additionally, the new Rescue Bots Mega Mighties Hot Shot was also found at the same store. Happy hunting!



