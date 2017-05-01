Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Content codes for Last Knight Turbo Chargers blind packs
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:59 PM   #1
thebobkat
Canadian Slag
thebobkat's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2009
Location: Richmond BC
Posts: 3,264
Content codes for Last Knight Turbo Chargers blind packs
If anybody is collecting the Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chargers, here's the content codes to know which one you're getting:

https://www.allspark.com/2017/05/tra...odes-revealed/
__________________
Feedback Thread

Buy/Sell/Trade Thread Updated Oct 31st 2016
thebobkat is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G2 TAKARA JAPAN BATTLE CONVOY OPTIMUS PRIME OF JUSTICE - NEW IN BOX
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Diamond Select Optimus Prime Statue Mini Head Bust SEALED
Transformers
X-transbots Apollyon MX-1 Masterpiece Megatron MP Transformers G1
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformer Transmetal Megatron Metallic Tyrannosaurus Rex
Transformers
g1 transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:04 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.