Transformers: The Last Knight Global Premiere Official Live Stream From London

Transformers: The Last Knight Global Premiere is taking place in London as we speak. Mark Wahlberg will lead the star-studded red carpet at the UK premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight tonight. The Hollywood heavyweight will be joined by his co-stars Josh Duhamel, Stanley Tucci and British actress Laura Haddock*at the big event, celebrating the latest in the popular sci-fi action film franchise. Director Michael Bay is also due to be at the premiere, held at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. The event is broadcasted live over the internet and Transformers Fans can watch it via Periscope right here