Today, 05:21 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,463 Studio Series 86 Ratchet Review

https://youtu.be/mpkahnnARN0 Transformers Studio Series 86 Ratchet is yet another use of the Ironhide mold. It's okay, but I really detest the Transformation, at least the chest part, and am baffled, since they tried to pass this off as a voyager, why the hip skirt was still only one piece and why we missed the red stripe (while I also dislike both red crosses missing in both modes as well, I at least understand why that was). Dude is a mixed bag. I fixed a few things and compare this lad to the Ironhide and the Earthrise Ratchet.

