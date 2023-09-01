Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:21 PM
GotBot
Studio Series 86 Ratchet Review
Transformers Studio Series 86 Ratchet is yet another use of the Ironhide mold. It's okay, but I really detest the Transformation, at least the chest part, and am baffled, since they tried to pass this off as a voyager, why the hip skirt was still only one piece and why we missed the red stripe (while I also dislike both red crosses missing in both modes as well, I at least understand why that was). Dude is a mixed bag. I fixed a few things and compare this lad to the Ironhide and the Earthrise Ratchet.
https://youtu.be/mpkahnnARN0
