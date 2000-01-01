Blitzwing Armada Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Surrey, BC Posts: 640

Photobucket Issues So I use photobucket to host pics of my collection that I upload to sites like this one. When I logged on today, I saw that everything I uploaded from the past month is now missing. I checked some of the ones I posted here and it just has a stock image saying "this person moved or deleted this image".



I tried to upload a new picture today and it was up for about a minute and then disappeared.



Has anybody had something like this happen before? I sent a message to their website help section, but haven't heard back from them.



