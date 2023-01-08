Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,446

Possible 1st Look at Studio Series Core Arcee and ?Freezer?



Some new listings on Amazon in Australia have revealed two possible new Core class Studio Series from the Revenge Of the Beasts film. 1st up is Arcee, scaled to core class to accommodate her motorcycle mode presumably. The other figure is a bit more interesting. Apparently the name of the figure is ?Freezer? and he is a Terrorcon. check out the images after the break and jump in the discussion on the 2005 Boards



