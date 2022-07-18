The official Flame Toys Facebook account
have officially announced their new*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime action figure. This the inevitable black redeco of Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime
. An impressive finishing as usual with these non-transforming high quality action figures. Nemesis Prime will be a limited edition of only 1800 pieces worldwide. Read on for further details about distribution and release: ACG HK 2022 : 300pcs WF Beijing 2022 : 300pcs Japan : 200pcs US : 300pcs D4toys.com : 700pcs Nemesis Prime will be available first in the ACGHK 2022 convention*from 29th July to » Continue Reading.
