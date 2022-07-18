Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,599
Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime Official Reveal And Images


The official Flame Toys Facebook account have officially announced their new*Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime action figure. This the inevitable black redeco of Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Optimus Prime. An impressive finishing as usual with these non-transforming high quality action figures. Nemesis Prime will be a limited edition of only 1800 pieces worldwide. Read on for further details about distribution and release: ACG HK 2022 : 300pcs WF Beijing 2022 : 300pcs Japan : 200pcs US : 300pcs D4toys.com : 700pcs Nemesis Prime will be available first in the ACGHK 2022 convention*from 29th July to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Kuro Kara Kuri Nemesis Prime Official Reveal And Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



