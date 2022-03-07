Via*Japanese Publisher*Village Books Twitter account*
we can share for you the new covers for the Japanese release of IDW?s Dark Cybertron Volume 1 & 2. Japanese Publisher*Village Books*have been releasing the Japanese translations of the first IDW Transformers continuity. Volume #1
collects*Dark Cybertron #1, The Transformers: More than Meets the Eye #23-25, The Transformers: Robots in Disguise #23-24 and Volume #2
collects*The Transformers: More than Meets the Eye #26-27, The Transformers: Robots in Disguise #25-27, The Transformers: Dark Cybertron Finale. Both books have got 160 pages and they will released simultaneously this Saturday 26 March 2022 in Amazon » Continue Reading.
