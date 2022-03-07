Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Japanese Covers Of IDW Dark Cybertron Volume 1 & 2 Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,963
Japanese Covers Of IDW Dark Cybertron Volume 1 & 2 Revealed


Via*Japanese Publisher*Village Books Twitter account*we can share for you the new covers for the Japanese release of IDW?s Dark Cybertron Volume 1 &#038; 2. Japanese Publisher*Village Books*have been releasing the Japanese translations of the first IDW Transformers continuity. Volume #1 collects*Dark Cybertron #1, The Transformers: More than Meets the Eye #23-25, The Transformers: Robots in Disguise #23-24 and Volume #2 collects*The Transformers: More than Meets the Eye #26-27, The Transformers: Robots in Disguise #25-27, The Transformers: Dark Cybertron Finale. Both books have got 160 pages and they will released simultaneously this Saturday 26 March 2022 in Amazon &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Japanese Covers Of IDW Dark Cybertron Volume 1 & 2 Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1985 TRANSFORMERS "TRIPLE CHANGER ASTROTRAIN" IN BOX (Generation 1)
Transformers
Vintage 1997 Transformers Beast Wars Evil Predacon Transquito MIB
Transformers
Transformers Shockwave Cyber Battalion - Decepticon Hasbro *Includes Laser!*
Transformers
Tonka 1983 go-bots 241 motorized Zod T-Rex Rare Transformers
Transformers
Shockwave Transformers Universe Mighty Muggs 2008 Hasbro NIB NEW
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1983 Soundwave w/3 cassettes Laserbeak Ravage Rumble
Transformers
FANS HOBBY MB-6 Optimus Prime - Power Baser & MB-11 God Bomber - God Armor
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:19 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.