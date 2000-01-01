Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:42 AM   #1
Slayback
Crossover
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,463
We're at TFcon 2019 and we need your generosity.
Hey Guys - So far TFcon has been great. Good seeing some familiar faces and getting the ❤️ from everyone. Everything was going pretty well until I found out that my good buddy Chop Shop Goods had his earnings stolen. It was a very busy day and it was difficult to find out that all his hard work was taken away in an instant. To his credit, he kept working hard and put on a brave face.

Ive spoken to a few people and weve come up with an idea that will hopefully bring the community together. Mastermind Creations has generously offered to donate 20% on the sale of all the blind box Penguins($15) sold on Sunday - to Chop Shop Goods. Corbot V will donate 10% of all Sunday sales of the Allicons ($35 found at the Toy Dojo Booth). Ages Three and Up and Madhaus Toys will donate 20% of the sale of MFT 3 pack Sharkticons ($40).

Chop Shop has been a friend of mine since my start in the cons. He is my first con friend and its always been great seeing him at shows. If you're at the show this Sunday, please check out his wares, support his table, and help us help him. He's located against the back wall, and we are the island that is directly in front of him. Spread the word and lets get this going.

Madhaus
Good Hunting.

