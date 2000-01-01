Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:59 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Robimus's Avatar
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,887
G1 Soundwave, Gears and Warpath Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member DesertDog we now know that the Walmart reissues of G1 Soundwave, G1 Gears and G1 Warpath have been released in Canada.

DesertDog found them at a Walmart in Alberta. Soundwave price is $69.97.

Alberta Superior. Everyone Else Inferior!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 0D9A382A-8DAF-4F11-9CBF-29ACEC8F3102.jpg Views: 24 Size: 19.8 KB ID: 44131  
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
