G1 Soundwave, Gears and Warpath Released in Canada Thanks to Cybertron.ca member DesertDog we now know that the Walmart reissues of G1 Soundwave, G1 Gears and G1 Warpath have been released in Canada.



DesertDog found them at a Walmart in Alberta. Soundwave price is $69.97.



Alberta Superior. Everyone Else Inferior!





TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



