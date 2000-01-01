|
G1 Soundwave, Gears and Warpath Released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member DesertDog we now know that the Walmart reissues of G1 Soundwave, G1 Gears and G1 Warpath have been released in Canada.
DesertDog found them at a Walmart in Alberta. Soundwave price is $69.97.
Alberta Superior. Everyone Else Inferior!
