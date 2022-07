Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,580

Studio Series 86 Core Wheelie First Look



Making its way across the net is our first look at the upcoming Studio Series 86 Core Wheelie! Looking very cartoon-accurate, Wheelie is shown off here in his robot mode and in his box. He also comes with his signature slingshot. Check it out and let us know your first impressions after the break!



