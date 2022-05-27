Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,349

Micro Machines Transformers 2007 & Revenge Of The Fallen 4-Packs Out At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for giving us the heads up some new*Micro Machines Transformers 2007 & Revenge Of The Fallen 4-Packs at US retail. These new Micro Machines Transformers 4-packs were spotted at Target in Texas. The Transfomers 2007 4-pack consists of Jazz, Bumblebee, Brawl and Megatron, and the Revenge Of The Fallen 4-pack comes with*Elita-1, Arcee, Megatron and Bumblebee. Each*pack includes a movie scene display and a special decoder to discover each bot?s hidden alliance. Happy hunting!



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Daimao*for giving us the heads up some new*Micro Machines Transformers 2007 & Revenge Of The Fallen 4-Packs at US retail. These new Micro Machines Transformers 4-packs were spotted at Target in Texas. The Transfomers 2007 4-pack consists of Jazz, Bumblebee, Brawl and Megatron, and the Revenge Of The Fallen 4-pack comes with*Elita-1, Arcee, Megatron and Bumblebee. Each*pack includes a movie scene display and a special decoder to discover each bot?s hidden alliance. Happy hunting!

