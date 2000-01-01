Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:08 AM   #1
SDave
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Winnipeg
Titans Return Siege/Strength set on Chapters for $101 + tax
You can stack the current 25% off sale which is already a pretty good deal for this set with the 10% YESNOV coupon. Applies to Trypticon too I assume.

https://www.chapters.indigo.ca/en-ca...=Home&ikwidx=0


