Thanks to 2005 Boards member*undertaker for letting us know that*Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Legion Twinferno*was Found At US Retail. Legion Twinferno was found and bought*at the 96th St. Meijer store in Indianapolis today.* It’s time to check other Meijer stores to try to find this new Legion mold. Happy hunting for all RID fans! Let us know your sightings at the 2005 Boards!
