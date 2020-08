jiratena Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2020 Location: Texas, US Posts: 2

[WANTED] Complete BotCon 2008 SG Megatron A bit of a tall order, but I've been after this guy for a good while now and I've sadly missed every chance I've had to get him... Trying everything I possibly can, if anyone could help me track him down it would be wonderful, he's my holy grail atm haha! Thanks either way!