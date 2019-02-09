xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,623

Re: MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Revealed and Possible New LGEX Figures at Wonderfest Nice.... and I felt my MP collection are really a way of wasting money... MP21 bumblebee is really not a bad one, except maybe the face can be improved, it doesn't need a newer version!







But Takara had to release a newer MP Bumblebee while there are so many other characters doesn't have one MP release yet, like: Jazz, Mirage, Kup, Springer, Hoist... plus a lot important characters are sharing same mold, like IronHid (Rachet), Inferno (Grapple), Prowl (smokescreen....), SideSwipe (RedAlert).







I will just buy KO MP from now on.



