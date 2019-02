Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,110

MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Revealed and Possible New LGEX Figures at Wonderfest



The official Takara twitter page has tweeted out the first image of their booth from Wonderfest 2019. Wonderfest is happening this weekend, so more images will surely be rolling in. But, to kick things off, this image gives us our very first look at the recently announced new Masterpiece G1 Bumblebee! This Bumblebee looks like it's going to reflect the Generation 1 Sunbow animation model very well and the alternate mode is very chibi looking. Additionally, from what we can see in the display, there appears to be some new Takara LGEX figures incoming. Right above a display of





