Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,110
MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Revealed and Possible New LGEX Figures at Wonderfest


The official Takara twitter page has tweeted out the first image of their booth from Wonderfest 2019. Wonderfest is happening this weekend, so more images will surely be rolling in. But, to kick things off, this image gives us our very first look at the recently announced new Masterpiece G1 Bumblebee! This Bumblebee looks like it's going to reflect the Generation 1 Sunbow animation model very well and the alternate mode is very chibi looking. Additionally, from what we can see in the display, there appears to be some new Takara LGEX figures incoming.

The post MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Revealed and Possible New LGEX Figures at Wonderfest appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Old Today, 10:08 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,623
Re: MP-45 Bumblebee 2.0 Revealed and Possible New LGEX Figures at Wonderfest
Nice.... and I felt my MP collection are really a way of wasting money... MP21 bumblebee is really not a bad one, except maybe the face can be improved, it doesn't need a newer version!



But Takara had to release a newer MP Bumblebee while there are so many other characters doesn't have one MP release yet, like: Jazz, Mirage, Kup, Springer, Hoist... plus a lot important characters are sharing same mold, like IronHid (Rachet), Inferno (Grapple), Prowl (smokescreen....), SideSwipe (RedAlert).



I will just buy KO MP from now on.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
